First Alert Forecast: ALERT Day for Showers and Thunderstorms

By Tim Miller | March 1, 2019 at 3:40 AM EST - Updated March 1 at 3:40 AM

First Alert Today and Sunday For Rain and Thunderstorms

Areas of Dense Fog This Morning

Much Colder Next Week

TODAY IS A FIRST ALERT DAY: Cold front draped over the Midlands will be the focus for showers and thunderstorms today as a disturbance to our Southwest rides the front during the day and brings with it a good round of rain and a few thunderstorms. The rain/storms will come and go through late afternoon, ending by evening.

Quite and warm for Saturday, before a strong cold front moves into the state Sunday. Widespread rain arrives Sunday afternoon through the overnight/morning hours of Monday. Clearing skies Monday, turning MUCH colder for early next week.

Weather Highlights:

- First Alert Today and Sunday for Rain and Thunderstorms

- Dense Fog likely this morning

- Turning much colder next week with a hard freeze likely.

Forecast:

First Alert Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers/thunderstorms. Highs upper 60s. Rain chance 70%

Tonight: Cloudy with showers ending by evening. Lows Middle 50s. Rain chance 50%

Saturday: Partly cloudy, 20% chance of an isolated shower. Highs lower to middle 70s

First Alert Sunday: Increasing clouds, rain develops late. Highs upper 60s. Rain chance 90%

