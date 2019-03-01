CPD investigating armed robbery at Family Dollar on Leesburg Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Columbia Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place at a Family Dollar store on the 2800 block of Leesburg Road.
No injuries have been reported.
CPD tweeted around 10 p.m. that officers are viewing surveillance video to identify the suspect.
If you have any information regarding this incident you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
