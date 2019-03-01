CPD: Arrest made in fatal Carnegie Street shooting

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Columbia Police have arrested a 28-year-old man connected to a fatal shooting on Carnegie Street.
Rasheed Kasim Jones was arrested today at CPD Headquarters and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Officers believe Jones has been involved in an on-going altercation with the victim and acquaintance, identified by Richland County Coroner Gary Watts as Isaiah Thomas Martin Jr.
Jones allegedly shot the victim in the upper body while on the 1700 block of Carnegie Street on February 26, 2019.
When officers arrived at the scene, Martin was found injured in the parking lot and pronounced deceased at a local hospital.
Jones is currently housed at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
