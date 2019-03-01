Community concerned after Forest Acres businesses experience 14 robberies, burglaries in 4 months

FOREST ACRES, SC (WIS) - The suspect in the robbery that took place at the South Carolina Federal Credit Union in Forest Acres is still behind bars in Florida.
Officials tell us Samuel Neathery waived his extradition. However, officials are still working on transportation to South Carolina.
A WIS investigation found there were 14 robberies and burglaries at businesses in the Forest Acres area from November 1, 2018 to February 28, 2019.
According to the incident reports, more than $12,000 have been stolen from businesses. Chief Gene Sealy with the Forest Acres Police Department said he wouldn’t call this a trend.
“I don’t know that our businesses are being targeted any different from any other businesses,” Sealy said. “I just think there are opportunities in any town where you have a lot of businesses, you have a lot of criminals that look for opportunity.”
Data from 2018 shows there were 92 burglaries and 13 robberies in the Forest Acres area.
That’s 14 fewer than in 2017.
Sealy said one reason for the number of burglaries and robberies is that it’s an area with a high concentration of businesses. WIS spoke with Stephen Oliver, co-owner of Jack Oliver's Pool Spa & Patio in Forest Acres, and he said what concerns him the most is that he wasn’t aware a majority of these burglaries and robberies were happening.
“We have a great police force, officers and chief that take care to us and take care of our community, but just the communication from them is just a little lacking to not know this is going on,” Oliver said. “It’s a little disconcerting for sure that our little community here has had that many armed robberies.”
Chief Sealy agreed and said it’s something their department needs to work on.
“That’s something we can do a much better job at is to let them know,” Sealy said. “If that’s an issue and they feel like we need to work on that, then, absolutely, it’s something we need to work on.”
“I know they don’t want to create a sense of panic in the community or anything like that, but I think business owners need to be aware, so they can prepare their employees, so maybe a communication directly to forest acres business owners will probably be very helpful.” Oliver said.
