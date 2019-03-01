Batesburg-Leesville town officials give conflicting stories over proposed ‘No Chase’ policy being left off agenda

“Normally, if it’s something on the agenda and the attorney opposes it for whatever reason, you have the meeting, you have it on the agenda and somebody makes a motion to table it and that way somebody could say, ‘Well, I move to table on advice of counsel.’ That’s a perfectly legitimate reason to table something on the agenda, but for the attorney and town manager to go on the back door to take it off of the agenda troubles me,” Cain said.