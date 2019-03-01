Batesburg-Leesville town officials give conflicting stories over proposed ‘No Chase’ policy being left off agenda

BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, SC (WIS) - There are conflicting stories coming from town officials in Batesburg-Leesville after a proposed “No Chase” policy was left off of Monday night’s agenda.
The discussion follows the death of 26-year-old, Jawara Brunson, who was killed after a police chase that ended in a crash earlier this month. One council member says the topic was improperly removed from the agenda this week, but the town attorney says that’s not the case.
Councilman Stephen Cain first introduced the “no chase” proposal just days after that deadly police chase, which happened Feb. 6. Cain says the town’s current police chase policy may be effective in larger cities, but says in smaller towns with fewer highways – like in Batesburg-Leesville – police pursuits should be reserved for when the officer believes the driver has committed or is wanted for a violent felony.
Cain says it’s a conversation council members desperately need to have.
“My concern is basically public safety. My concern is that we keep our officers safe and that we keep the citizens safe. The town is too small to have high-speed chases, because once you veer off of the main fares, the main highways, you’re into a neighborhood immediately and little children play, anything can happen. We don’t have sidewalks. So, you’re in somebody’s yard, you could be in somebody’s house real quick.”
The councilman says he fully expected this to be discussed during Monday night’s town council meeting, and is now claiming that town attorney Chris Spradley did not follow the rules when he encouraged council members not to discuss the proposal via email. Councilman Cain was not included in that email, but a colleague immediately passed it on. WIS-TV was given a copy of the email, as well.
Cain says the town attorney should have publicly requested to table the “No Chase” policy discussion during Monday night’s meeting in order to have the item removed from the agenda.
“Normally, if it’s something on the agenda and the attorney opposes it for whatever reason, you have the meeting, you have it on the agenda and somebody makes a motion to table it and that way somebody could say, ‘Well, I move to table on advice of counsel.’ That’s a perfectly legitimate reason to table something on the agenda, but for the attorney and town manager to go on the back door to take it off of the agenda troubles me,” Cain said.
Spradley, the town attorney, says adding an item to the agenda must be voted on like any other council action. He says that did not happen with the “No Chase” policy, and therefore, it was never even really on the agenda to begin with.
Spradley has been deterring council members from discussing the policy, he says, because of a threat of a lawsuit surrounding the deadly police chase.
The town attorney also says the town council does not set police policy, which would include the police pursuit policy.
Councilman Cain tells WIS-TV that he and other council members are planning a community meeting next week for members of the public to discuss the police pursuit policy, and whether or not there should be changes.
A date has not been set. Check back for updates.
