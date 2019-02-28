Winnsboro man denied bond after arrest for stealing from Santee church

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WIS) - A 33-year-old man from Winnsboro is in custody after being placed at a church by his electronic monitor when it was being burglarized.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 33 year-old Levond Keitt after evidence determined he was at Shepherd’s Field Christian Church back in December when a burglary was taking place.
Parishioners of the church discovered someone broke into the church on December 10, 2018. It was later determined that electronics and financial instruments were taken from the facility. While investigators were at the church, deputies were contacted by employees at a Columbia-area store after someone tried to cash a check belonging to the church for $3,500.
Investigators later learned Keitt was being monitored electronically. They later learned Keitt’s monitor showed he was at the church on the night of the break-in.
Keitt was placed on electronic monitoring after a 2017 home invasion. Following that arrest, bond was initially denied for Keitt but later placed at $125,000 with electronic monitoring.
On Wednesday, bond was denied for Keitt after being charged with first-degree burglary, malicious injury to a place of worship, petit larceny, and financial identity fraud. Keitt will appear before a circuit court judge at a later date.
Deputies are continuing to investigate this incident.
