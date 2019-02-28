Talk of the Town: Beauty and the Beast coming to Harbison Theatre

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Ah, the classic story of Belle - a young woman in a provincial town - and the beast who really is a young prince trapped under a spell. The classic Beauty and the Beast fairy tale by Disney is coming to the stage in the Midlands.
Aurora Gastright is the director of Beauty and the Beast. Abby Curran plays Belle and Riley Davis plays the role of Lumiere.
The Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission presents Beauty and the Beast this Friday through Sunday at two different times.
Performance times:
- Friday, March 1 ~ 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, March 2 ~ 3:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, March 3 ~ 3:00 p.m.
Enjoy the play at the Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.