9 South Carolina restaurants and chefs nominated for prestigious James Beard Awards
By Madeline Cuddihy | February 28, 2019 at 3:48 PM EST - Updated February 28 at 4:20 PM

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Yesterday, one of the most prestigious awards in the culinary world announced its Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists for 2019. The James Beard Award Foundation, according to their website, seeks to “celebrate, nurture, and honor chefs and other leaders making America’s food culture more delicious, diverse, and sustainable for everyone.”

This year, nine South Carolina restaurants, chefs and restaurateurs were nominated in the industries “long list” of finalists. Eventually this longer list will drop down to five finalist nominees per category, to be announced on Wednesday, March 27.

Here are the South Carolina nominations:

Outstanding Restaurant

FIG, Charleston, SC

Outstanding Restaurateur

Steve Palmer, The Indigo Road, Charleston, SC (The Macintosh, Oak Steakhouse, Indaco, ands)

Outstanding Pastry Chef

Cynthia Wong, Life Raft Treats, Charleston, SC

Outstanding Wine Program

Stems & Skins, North Charleston, SC

Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Producer

Ann Marshall and Scott Blackwell, High Wire Distilling Co., Charleston, SC

Rising Star Chef of the Year

Evan Gaudreau, Renzo, Charleston, SC

Best Chef, Southeast

Jon Buck, Husk Greenville, Greenville, SC

Kevin Johnson, The Grocery, Charleston, SC

Jacques Larson, The Obstinate Daughter, Sullivan’s Island, SC

