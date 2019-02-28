SC Hwy. 6 in Gaston reopens after fatal collision

GASTON, SC (WIS) - SC Hwy. 6 near Willie Paul Rd. in Gaston has reopened after a fatal collision closed the roadway Thursday.
The accident happened around 6:10 a.m. at 2008 SC Hwy. 6, according to SCHP.
Troopers say the driver of a car crossed the center line and hit a box truck head-on.
The driver of the car, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene. Their identity is unknown at this time.
The driver of that box truck suffered minor injuries.
The roadway was blocked between Willie Paul Road and Blackville Road but has reopened.
There is no word yet on the cause of the accident.
WIS will update this story as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.