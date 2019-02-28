Police in Lexington seek suspect who ran red light, hit motorist

Police in Lexington are looking for the suspect responsible for the hit-and-run that took place on February 22. (Source: Lexington Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff | February 27, 2019 at 10:40 PM EST - Updated February 27 at 10:40 PM

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted for a hit-and-run collision that happened last Friday.

Officers said the driver they’re looking for was possibly driving a white Chevrolet Camaro when they disregarded a stop sign before hitting another vehicle at the intersection of West Main Street and Third Avenue. The collision nearly took down a utility pole near the intersection.

If you have any information about this incident, please call the Lexington Police Department at 803-359-6260.

