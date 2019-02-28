Pizza delivery driver killed in setup, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI/CNN) – A pizza deliveryman was shot and killed Tuesday while responding to a vacant lot in what police call a setup.
Chloe Saunders and Kwatrelle Blocker said Bobby Jenkins will be dearly missed.
Saunders was a lifelong friend and Blocker was a cousin of Jenkins.
“He was just all around a really, really great friend,” Saunders said.
Jenkins, 30, was shot and killed Tuesday night making a delivery in Overbrook Park in Philadelphia.
"He was probably the closest friend to me. He was family but he was a friend," said Blocker.
In fact, both Blocker and Jenkins worked together as drivers for Stacey's Pizza on Haverford Road in Ardmore.
Blocker said Jenkins left to make a delivery and he was about to make one when the police showed up.
"One of my coworkers ran out to me like you need to go to the hospital. Bobby got shot," he said.
At a news conference, Philadelphia Police Homicide Captain Jason Smith said Jenkins was first robbed then shot in the chest.
He was making a delivery to a home in the 7600 block of Woodcrest Avenue.
“It’s been my experience that delivery drivers are probably carrying less than $100,” Smith said.
Police said the home was under renovation and the suspects broke in through the back. They set a trap for Jenkins and when he got there, they attacked him.
Stacey’s owner George Economou said Jenkins was a hard worker and he was about to give him more days of work.
"I talk to him and I say ‘yeah I'll give you more days,’ " Economou said.
Economou said he hopes for justice for Jenkins’ family soon.
"You can't replace him. He's gone just like that," said Blocker.
“If he cared about you, he would bend over backward for you. That’s the person he was,” said Saunders.
Police said that the attack might be connected to a previous attack on a delivery driver that happened back on Feb. 17.
The driver in that case was robbed but unharmed.
Police are asking drivers to be cautious.
