Myrtle Beach Golf HOF inducts Hootie & the Blowfish and Dustin Johnson

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It was a big night for music and golf fans Wednesday as Hootie & the Blowfish and Dustin Johnson became the newest inductees to the Myrtle Beach Golf Hall of Fame.
Johnson and all four members of Hootie & the Blowfish were in attendance for the induction and have had close ties to the Myrtle Beach golf community the past decade.
For Hootie & the Blowfish, this will be their 25th annual Monday after the Masters, which has raised more than $7 million for their charity foundation.
Dustin will also host his fourth annual World Junior Golf Championship at TPC Myrtle Beach this weekend featuring some of the top youth golfers in the country.
“We’ve been playing Myrtle Beach for more than 25 years music wise, playing the clubs and everything so now to have the tournament here for 17 years, it keeps getting bigger and has become something special,” said Darius Rucker.
Johnson will also officially open his youth golf school at 10:00 a.m. Thursday.
The facility will be a place to train the next generation of PGA champions.
“I’m very humbled and honored just to give back the community that I feel I almost grew up in and I’m going to continue to do as much as I can for this community and junior golf in this community,” said Johnson.
Hootie & the Blowfish, who also work closely with the South Carolina Junior Golf Association, made a $10,000 donation to Johnson’s foundation and were honored to take the stage with someone sharing that same drive.
“To know that the number one golfer in the world came through a program that we support so much and knowing he’s such a great dude, a great friend and just a great human being, it feels awesome,” said Rucker.
Hootie & the Blowfish will officially be back on tour celebrating 25 years together starting May 30.
Dustin Johnson will be in Myrtle Beach throughout this weekend for the World Junior Golf Championship.
The 25th annual Monday after the Masters is set for April 15.
