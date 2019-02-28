Martin: Lawson to miss at least 2 games for Gamecocks with ankle sprain

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - South Carolina freshman guard AJ Lawson has been listed as out indefinitely and will miss the Gamecocks’ next two games, according to head coach Frank Martin.
Lawson suffered a severe low left ankle sprain during the second half of Carolina’s game against Alabama at Colonial Life Arena.
The 6-foot-6 guard from Toronto, who is a candidate for SEC Freshman of the Year, currently is second on the team in scoring averaging 13.9 points per game in 28 starts. Lawson averages just over 31 minutes for the Gamecocks, which leads the team in that category.
South Carolina will return to action on Saturday when they travel to Missouri. Game time is scheduled for 6 p.m.
