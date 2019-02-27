Man on trial for murder during Charlotte riots threatened judge, prosecutors say

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Rayquan Borum, the man on trial for murder during the Charlotte riots two years ago, made a threat on a judge using someone else’s personal identification number, prosecutors said Wednesday.
Police discovered Borum used some else’s personal identification number to make a phone call from jail, allegedly putting some type of threat out on a judge, according to prosecutors. Details of the threat were not released.
Borum is on trial for first-degree murder in the shooting death of Justin Carr.
The defense made a motion for a mistrial and a motion for the judge to recuse himself. “We find ourselves in a unique situation,” the defense said, an “extreme situation.”
The judge denied the motion for a mistrial. As for the motion for recusal, the issue will be heard by the senior resident judge of superior court on Friday.
Court recessed early for lunch Wednesday after the judge told jurors there was a legal matter that needed to be addressed.
Judge Gregory Hayes did not give any specifics about the legal issue at the time. He said the conference they had with defense attorneys and prosecutors will be a part of the case file but will most likely be sealed.
Before lunch, the jury heard from a key witness for the prosecution - Borum’s acquaintance testifying against him.
Kendell Bowden is a federal prisoner serving time for identity theft. He says he was with Borum the night of the riots when police say Borum shot and killed Carr outside the Omni Hotel.
Prosecutors say Borum was intending to shoot police.
In cell phone video shown to jurors, Bowden says Borum was with a group confronting an officer and, according to Bowden, when officers were trying to disperse the crowd outside the Omni Borum shouted “shoot back.”
Moments later on the video played in court, a loud noise could be heard.
“Did you see Mr. Carr get shot?” Assistant District Attorney Desmond McCallum asked Bowden.
“Yes,” Bowden responded.
“Who shot him?” McCallum asked.
“Defendant,” said Bowden.
Bowden testified that the first time Borum fired, the gun didn’t work. It did the second time.
“I seen him draw his weapon,” Bowden said as he demonstrated how Borum positioned his hand.
“Who did he aim at?” McCallum asked.
“Police,” said Bowden, adding “he didn’t aim the gun. Swung. Didn’t look. Didn’t aim.”
Bowden told jurors he ran from Borum and the scene after the shooting. He said later that night when he saw Borum - Borum threatened him.
“He said he was gonna smoke my clothes,” Bowden testified.
“What did you take that to mean?” McCallum asked.
“He was gonna kill me,” answered Bowden.
Bowden said it was mainly out of fear that he waited to come forward with information about the shooting. He said he didn’t want to be judged.
But he said he eventually talked with police because he’s “human.”
The defense is scheduled to start their cross examination of Bowden when court is back in session.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.