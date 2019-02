Prior to his most recent arrest, Pascale was charged with three counts of second-degree burglary, two counts of grand larceny, and petit larceny for crimes committed in 2017. Officials said Pascale and Jason Paul Jackson were arrested in May 2017. Both men were accused of burglarizing The Local Buzz on South Shandon Street, Ole Timey Meat Market on Rosewood Drive, and Roof Top Pizza on Rosewood Drive.