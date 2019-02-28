‘I never thought I’d have to come to her funeral’ family and friends say final goodbye to Crestwood HS student killed in car crash

SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WIS) - Hundreds of family, friends, classmates, and teammates of a teen killed in a car crash said their final goodbyes Thursday afternoon.
A funeral was held for 15-year-old Za'Mani Fulmore at the Trinity Missionary Baptist Church in Sumter Thursday afternoon.
On Feb. 21, Za’mani and two others were on their way to school, driving down Brewington Road when they crashed into a tree.
Za’Mani was riding in the passenger seat and died on scene.
“That was like the worst news ever, ever in my life herd,” Nigeria Hill, her sister said. “15 years old my little sister. Had to bury my little sister today. That’s the hardest thing I ever…”
Friends and family say Za’mani was a point guard for her high school basketball team.
She had dreams to play basketball for Clemson, with goals to become a nurse later in life.
They say it was her personality they’ll miss most.
“She was the type of friend who’d always make you laugh or aggravate you, but she was always happy,” Tynia Saunders, a friend said. “I never thought I’d have to come to her funeral.”
As family and friends said their final goodbye, they hope Za’mani’s story will serve as a reminder to stay safe on the road.
“No speeding while driving, always pay attention to the roads,” Hill said.
“I tell all of my close friends from now on, I say be safe, I love you. You know watch in front of you because you’re out there on the road and you’ll never know what will happen,” Saunders said.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol tells WIS this case is still under investigation and no one has been charged at this time.
According to data given to us by the South Carolina Highway Patrol, besides in 2019, the last person killed from a traffic accident on Brewington road was one person in 2016.
Number of total collisions on Brewington Road in the past few years:
- 2015= 15
- 2016= 9
- 2017= 2
- 2018= 6
- 2019= So far, 2
According to data given to us by the South Carolina Highway Patrol, so far in 2019, there have been 6 traffic deaths on roadways in Sumter County.
Comparing that number to last year--2018-- there were 15 traffic deaths on roadways in Sumter County.
SC traffic fatalities in Sumter from January 1- December 31:
- 2016= 20
- 2017= 18
- 2018= 15
- 2019= So far, 6
