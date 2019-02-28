Gaston woman arrested at first probation check-in for drug possession

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) - A Gaston woman is facing charges after agents found drugs in her car during her first check-in at a probation office.
Tina Catherine Dent, 54, was found with amphetamine, cocaine, crack, meth and other unidentified pills in her possession, according to investigators.
Dent is being charged with possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and possession with intent to distribute meth, according to arrest warrants.
“The Lexington County Narcotics Enforcement Team was called in on this case when Dent was at the local South Carolina Probation, Parole and Pardon Services office due to a previous drug violation,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Their agent found different types of pills inside a bottle Dent had in her purse and then spotted some drugs in Dent’s car. That’s when the team responded to execute a search warrant on Dent’s vehicle.”
In addition to pills and substances, multiple drug-related devices and items used to package and sell drugs were found in Dent’s car, according to Koon.
“This is a great example of how strong relationships between agencies can make a community safer,” Koon said. “We worked together to get a wide array of drugs off the street.”
