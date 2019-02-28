Gaston woman arrested at first probation check-in for drug possession

“The Lexington County Narcotics Enforcement Team was called in on this case when Dent was at the local South Carolina Probation, Parole and Pardon Services office due to a previous drug violation,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Their agent found different types of pills inside a bottle Dent had in her purse and then spotted some drugs in Dent’s car. That’s when the team responded to execute a search warrant on Dent’s vehicle.”