First Alert Forecast: Alert Day today for rain, dense fog this morning

First Alert Today For Rain. Dense Fog Advisory Until 9 AM Today
First Alert Sunday for Showers and Thunderstorms
Areas of dense fog are likely this morning. A slow moving cold front to our North will move closer to the state today. The front will stall out and be the focus for periods of on and off showers and rain over the next few days.
A strong cold front arrives by Sunday. This will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms. Once the front moves through, cold Arctic air will move into the Southeast. This will give us temperatures that will be 20+ degrees below normal for the first part of next week.
Weather Highlights:
- Dense Fog Advisory Until 9 a.m. this morning. Fog likely again tomorrow.
Forecast:
First Alert Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and rain developing by afternoon. Highs upper 60s. Rain chance 70%
First Alert Tonight: Cloudy with showers ending late. Lows Middle 50s. Rain chance 50%
Friday: Mix of Sun and Clouds, few showers will come and go. Highs lower 60s. Rain chance 30%
