Fatal collision blocks part of SC Hwy. 6 in Gaston

GASTON, SC (WIS) - A fatal collision has blocked SC Hwy. 6 near Willie Paul Rd. in Gaston.
The accident happened around 6:10 a.m. Thursday at 2008 SC Hwy. 6, according to SCHP. The Lexington County Coroner has confirmed that at least one person has died.
The roadway is blocked between Willie Paul Road and Blackville Road
There is no word yet on the cause of the accident or if there are any other injuries at this time.
WIS has a crew on scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.
