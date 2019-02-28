Deputies looking for man wanted on kidnapping charges in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, SC (WIS) - Deputies in Orangeburg County are looking for a man they say is wanted on kidnapping charges.
They say the victim was at a business on Bamberg Highway when the man approached the woman, implying he was armed.
He then forced her to drive him around to several places.
If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the crime
