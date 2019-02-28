Deputies increase security at Orangeburg County schools due to anonymous social media threats

ORANGEBURG, SC (WIS) - Deputies with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office have increased security around two schools due to anonymous social media threats.
Sheriff Ravenell said deputies are at each school in the county fulfilling their normal duties, but have increased security at some on Thursday. Officials say that there is increased security for Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School and William Clark Middle School as a precaution.
“This morning, the district became aware of anonymous threats being made on social media that referenced two of our schools: Clark Middle School and Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School,” the sheriff said. “In spite of rumors to the contrary, there have been no security incidents at any of the district’s schools.”
The sheriff said OCSO is aware of threats being made on some social media sites. There is no word on what the threat entailed Thursday.
“We take each threat seriously, no matter the level of how genuine or valid it is,” the sheriff said.
