Columbia prisoner sentenced to additional 43 years for dark web bomb plot

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A Columbia man, already serving 50 years behind bars for attempting to kill his ex-wife and murdering her father in 2007, will now spend an additional 43 years behind bars.
Officials say Michael James Young Jr. tried to buy a mail bomb to send that woman.
He was sentenced this week for his role in that conspiracy to buy a mail bomb over the “dark web,” with a cell phone smuggled to him into the Broad River Correctional Institution.
Officials say he thought he was talking to a foreign explosives dealer, but was instead speaking with an undercover FBI agent.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.