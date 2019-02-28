Columbia prisoner sentenced to additional 43 years for dark web bomb plot

February 28, 2019

COLUMBIA, SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A Columbia man, already serving 50 years behind bars for attempting to kill his ex-wife and murdering her father in 2007, will now spend an additional 43 years behind bars.

Officials say Michael James Young Jr. tried to buy a mail bomb to send that woman.

He was sentenced this week for his role in that conspiracy to buy a mail bomb over the “dark web,” with a cell phone smuggled to him into the Broad River Correctional Institution.

Officials say he thought he was talking to a foreign explosives dealer, but was instead speaking with an undercover FBI agent.

