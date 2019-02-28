CMS: School bus crashes into north Charlotte building with 15 students aboard

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus crashed into a building in north Charlotte Thursday morning.
Officials say the incident happened around 8:30 a.m. off Statesville Avenue near Norris Avenue, blocking all inbound lanes of Statesville Avenue just south of Atando Avenue.
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, 15 students were aboard bus #509 en route to Ranson Middle School when the accident happened.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools released the following statement in relation to the incident, saying that parents have been notified:
Worried parents arrived in the area shortly after the crash was reported.
Charlotte police say injuries are involved but did not provide details regarding the injuries. According to Medic, who arrived on scene with a mass casualty bus, the injuries involved are minor.
