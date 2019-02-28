Airport Commission responds to scathing letter from Senator Harpootlian accusing of misusing funds

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) - State Senator Dick Harpootlian is accusing the Richland-Lexington Airport Commission of misusing taxpayer dollars for personal gain and comfort. The senator issued a public letter to the board chairman about those concerns. Now, the Airport Commission is responding to that letter.
The newly elected senator is part of the Richland County Legislative Delegation, which appoints and supervises 14 different boards and commissions throughout the Midlands. He says he’s not happy with what he says he’s uncovered with members of the Airport Commission.
In the letter, Harpootlian states that he plans to visit every board overseen by the delegation and has already done that for some, including the Richland-Lexington Airport Commission.
One issue, he says, is that the current chairman has served on the commission for the last 17 years, despite the two consecutive four-year term limit.
The senator is also concerned with the commissioners’ spending - pointing to the board securing a three-year contract with Colonial Life Arena for access to a hospitality box with a price tag of $100,000.
Harpootlian says even he was let in on one of the perks, and given a free, VIP parking pass at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport.
“So, I went to ask them, ‘why I’m a VIP.’ I work for the people. The people don’t work for me. Why am I accorded a parking pass at the airport? I don’t fly from the Columbia Airport to the State House. So, this is obviously a personal benefit to me and I fly a lot for business. I probably spent $300, $400 on parking last year at the airport and they’re just saying we don’t need that revenue,” Harpootlian said.
The senator says he really blames the delegation for allowing this misuse of public money under their watch. He says the board is “living it up” on the taxpayer’s dime.
“They give themselves $6,000 each for travel and when we peel the onion on that we find that one board member, for instance, went on three different conventions and spent his $6,000. On one meal in Washington, D.C., he spent $552 for dinner and left a $100 tip with our money and had a big bar bill on top of that. So, that’s not public service and I don’t think that’s the kind of conduct we want from anybody serving on a public board or body.”
WIS-TV did reach out to the Richland-Lexington Airport Commission for a response to the senator’s letter. While they did not address the travel expenses, the VIP parking pass, or the chairperson’s time on the board, they did send this response touching on the $100,000 hospitality suite at Colonial Life Arena.
“With regards to the multi-year, multi-sport marketing contract with Gamecock Sports/IMG, the Columbia Metropolitan Airport sees a great benefit in advertising and marketing to the audiences who attend Gamecock basketball, baseball and football games. This exclusive marketing contract provides the airport access to a suite at Colonial Life Arena in order to host prospective aviation related businesses, community leaders, and airport staff,” CAE Spokeswoman Kim Jamieson said.
Senator Harpootlian has recently filed a Freedom of Information Act request with board members in order to gain more details, and is expecting that response in the next few weeks.
You can read the full letter from Senator Harpootlian here:
