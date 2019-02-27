UPDATE: Victim in Columbia apartment shooting ID’d, CPD calls shooting an ‘isolated incident’

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department has launched an investigation after one person has died from a shooting.
Officials said the shooting took place at Arrington Place Apartments, located at 1728 Carnegie Street. Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says Isaiah Thomas Martin, Jr., was shot in the upper body and pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Officers who were dispatched to that location found Martin in the parking lot before EMS arrived.
As the investigation continues, officers have been receiving Crimestoppers tips regarding this isolated incident.
If you have any information, please contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372). Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
