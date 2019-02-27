Talk of the Town: Columbia author tells about puppy mills in ‘Rescuing Ralph’ book

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - What is life like for a dog in a puppy mill? Author Carolyn Jones uses one of her own dogs to paint a picture for us of the conditions.
Here is an excerpt from Rescuing Ralph:
Woof! Hello there! My name is Ralph and I'm a dog—a piebald dachshund to be exact. I'm different from most dogs because I was born and raised in a puppy mill. Have you ever heard of a puppy mill? Well, it wasn't a very warm and cozy place for a puppy to grow up, but I made some good friends and had some interesting adventures. There was that one time I tried to escape when...
Carolyn Jones is an educator, author, and speaker who writes about her experiences with the journey of puppy mill rescue dogs—especially breeder dogs. She was inspired to write Ralph's story to educate young people, parents, teachers, and the general public about the thousands of forgotten pets living their lives in puppy mills.
Carolyn believes that educating young people is the key to raising awareness about the thousands of dogs and cats born in and sold by puppy and cat mills. Carolyn recently retired from the University of South Carolina as an Assistant Dean in the Darla Moore School of Business. Carolyn lives in Columbia with her two rescue dogs, Ralph and Charlie.
By donating some of the proceeds of this book to rescue groups, Carolyn hopes to contribute to the many rescue efforts that help these animals.
Rescuing Ralph can be bought at the Barnes & Noble website here, on Amazon here, Mascot Books here, or on the Books-A-Million website here.
Carolyn Jones will have a book signing at Barnes & Noble in Forest Acres in April. Check the bookstore’s website for the date and time.
