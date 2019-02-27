SC teen stabbing suspect gets additional charge during court appearance, deputies say

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) - A 15-year-old A.C. Flora High School student is facing an additional charge after being accused of stabbing another student during a dispute on Monday.
The Richland County Sheriff's Department says the teen is now also facing a charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon on school grounds, in addition to the attempted murder charge.
The latest charge was presented to the teen when she appeared in family court on Wednesday. At this time, the teen is still being charged as a minor and her name is being withheld. It was determined at the hearing that the teen will remain in the juvenile wing of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
The 15-year-old was arrested after she stabbed a 17-year-old student during a fight at the high school on Feb. 25. The pair had an ongoing dispute, deputies said.
The 17-year-old remains in critical condition at a local hospital.
