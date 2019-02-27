SC cities rank on ‘worst money-management skills’ list, study says

ORANGEBURG, SC (WIS) - Two cities in South Carolina have ranked as some of the worst with money management skills, according to a new WalletHub study.
With 45 percent of U.S. adults grading their knowledge of personal finance a C or lower, the free credit score website WalletHub released its report on 2019′s Best and Worst Cities at Money Management.
In order to determine where Americans are best at handling their finances, the site compared more than 2,500 cities based on 10 key indicators of money-management skills. The data set ranges from median credit score to average number of late payments to mortgage debt-to-income ratio.
Both Orangeburg, SC and Georgetown, SC ranked on the “worst money management cities” list.
Cities with Best Money-Management Skills
Cupertino, CA
Scarsdale, NY
Saratoga, CA
Los Altos, CA
Lexington, MA
Palo Alto, CA
Mountain View, CA
Sunnyvale, CA
Princeton, NJ
McLean, VA
Chevy Chase, MD
Sun City West, AZ
Bronxville, NY
Foster City, CA
Seal Beach, CA
Potomac, MD
Redmond, WA
Troy, MI
Southlake, TX
Bethesda, MD
Cities with Worst Money-Management Skills
Riverdale, GA
Georgetown, SC
Calumet City, IL
Park Forest, IL
South Holland, IL
Matteson, IL
Orangeburg, SC
Maple Heights, OH
Union City, GA
Hampton, GA
Bastrop, LA
Jonesboro, GA
Natchitoches, LA
Dolton, IL
Ruston, LA
Lithia Springs, GA
Leesville, LA
College Park, GA
Fairburn, GA
Lithonia, GA
