OCSO: Man forced woman to drive him around to several locations

ORANGEBURG, SC (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for forcing a woman to drive him to several locations in Orangeburg County.
Officials sid the woman was at a Bamberg Highway business to pick up a few items just before midnight on Friday. While she was there, a man implied he had a weapon and demanded that the woman give him a ride. Officials said the man had the woman take him to several places in Orangeburg before leaving her car.
The man was captured on video surveillance at Walmart located on North Road.
If you have seen this man, please contact the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
