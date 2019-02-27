New luxury apartment complex set to open in downtown Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - One of downtown’s iconic landmarks, The Keenan Complex, is set to become brand-new luxury style apartments.
Styx Companies and Historic Columbia have partnered together for redevelopment of three historic buildings - one from the 1920′s, one from the 1950′s and one built in the 1980′s. The three buildings on “1310 Lady Street are a mixed use concept that encompasses 108 multi-family apartments with a mix of studios and one and two bedroom apartments, as well as three exclusive town home style homes.”
The three buildings have all served various historical purposes within Columbia over the years, most notably the former Merrill Lynch building in the six-story building from the 1920′s. While the purpose of this complex is to be new apartments, Julie Tuttle of Styx Co says that “one of the most important goals is to really speak to the era and the history of each of those buildings.” Additionally, according to the press release, there will also be commercial tenant space available on the ground floor of one of the buildings.
Historic Columbia is offering a behind-the-scenes tour of the Keenan Complex, which includes many of the historical details within the building that they plan on keeping like original flooring, elevators and mail chutes. The tour is on Thursday, February 28 from 6 – 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 for Historic Columbia members and $50 for non-members and will begin with a short overview of the building and plans - drinks and refreshments will be provided at the beautiful Palmetto Club before the tour begins.
