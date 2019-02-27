LCSD in search of men wanted for stealing camper

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) - Deputies in Lexington County need your help identify a pair of men who took a camped from a storage lot this past weekend.
Officials said the two men used a silver Ford pickup to tow the $18,000 camper away from the lot early Saturday morning. The men were both wearing hooded sweatshirts at the time of the incident.
If you have any information, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
