LCSD: Augusta Road shooting suspect now charged with murder following death of victim

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) - Joseph Henry is now being charged with murder after a Chapin woman died from a gunshot wound suffered during a shooting on Augusta Road.
Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the victim as 25-year-old Alexis Victoria Azarigian. Officials said she died on February 22 after suffering a gunshot wound.
Henry was arrested shortly after the shooting happened and was initially charged with attempted murder. Bond was denied for Henry following his arrest.
Henry is currently being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.