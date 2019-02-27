FIRST ALERT: Showers come and go the next few days

Showers Come and Go Next Few Days
Cold Snap Early Next Week
A slow moving cold front to our North will try and tip-toe into the state today. A number of disturbance will move in and out through Sunday, giving us a chance of showers with some days having more rain than others.
Not expecting major rain, however, any amount of rain could be an issue as it’s been a rather wet Winter and there is possible flooding concerns. It’s something to watch as we move forward.
Temperatures the next several days will hold near normal however, by Sunday, things start to change. Highs will fall into the 50s, then into the 40s by early next week. Well below normal overnight lows will take place as much colder air filters into the Southeast.
Weather Highlights:
- Scattered showers and mild temperatures the next several days.
- Turning cooler Sunday through Next Week
- Highest chance of rain: Thursday, Late Sunday and Monday.
Forecast:
Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers (more likely morning through early afternoon) Highs middle to upper 60s. Rain chance 30%
Tonight: Cloudy with showers becoming more widespread. Lows Near 50 Rain chance 50%
Thursday: Scattered showers, few isolated thunderstorms. Highs upper 60s. Rain chance 50%
