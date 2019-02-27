FIRST ALERT: Heads up! Tracking periods of heavy rain Thursday and Sunday

A few showers are in the forecast for Saturday. However, rain chances will go up again by Sunday as a cold front moves into the Midlands. That’s why we’ve issued an Alert Day for Sunday. Rain will be likely. In fact, some of the rain will be heavy at times. An isolated storm is not out of the question either. We’ll keep an eye on the forecast for you. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 60s.