FIRST ALERT: Heads up! Tracking periods of heavy rain Thursday and Sunday

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - We have two First Alerts in your forecast for the threat of heavy rain.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see areas of patchy fog here at there. Lows will be in the low 50s.
· Thursday is an Alert Day. We’re tracking heavy rain during your afternoon drive. Be careful on the roads. Highs in the 60s.
· A few spotty showers are possible Friday. Rain chances are between 20 and 30%. Highs in the 60s.
· Saturday features a chance of rain (30%). Highs in the 60s.
· Sunday is an Alert Day. A cold front will push some heavy rain through the Midlands. Rain chances are around 70%. An isolated thunderstorm is possible. Highs in the 60s.
· Much colder weather moves in early/mid next week. Highs will drop into the 40s and low 50s.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Wednesday night, a few showers are possible early. Otherwise, we’ll see a mix of stars and clouds. Areas of fog will develop late. Low temperatures will be in the low 50s.
Thursday is an Alert Day. We’re not expecting rain all day. However, we are tracking rain that could be heavy at times during your afternoon drive home from work and school. So, heads up! Be careful on the roads. Rain chances are around 60%. Otherwise, as we move through your Thursday, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 60s. Lows will drop into the mid 50s.
On Friday, a few spotty showers are possible as we go through the day. Again, we don’t expect a washout. However, prepare for some light rain. Rain chances are around 20 and 30%. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 60s.
A few showers are in the forecast for Saturday. However, rain chances will go up again by Sunday as a cold front moves into the Midlands. That’s why we’ve issued an Alert Day for Sunday. Rain will be likely. In fact, some of the rain will be heavy at times. An isolated storm is not out of the question either. We’ll keep an eye on the forecast for you. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 60s.
Showers are possible early Monday. Then, much colder weather will trickle into the Midlands. Highs will creep into the low 50s on Tuesday and down into the mid 40s by Wednesday.
Tonight: Stars and Clouds. Showers Possible Early. Areas of Fog. Low temperatures in the low 50s. Winds: W 5 mph.
Alert Day Thursday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (60%). Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: N/S/SE 5 mph.
Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Spotty Shower (20-30%). Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: Variable.
Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the upper 60s.
Alert Day Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Rain Likely (70%). Highs in the mid 60s.
