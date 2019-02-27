CPD investigating fatal shooting near Two Notch Road

Columbia Police are investigating a fatal shooting on the 1700 block of Carnegie Street. (Source: @ColumbiaPDSC/Twitter)
By WIS News 10 Staff | February 26, 2019 at 8:05 PM EST - Updated February 26 at 8:22 PM

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department has launched an investigation after one person has died from a shooting.

Officials said the shooting took place on the 1700 block of Carnegie Street. One male victim was shot in the upper body and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

However, the victim was pronounced dead by medical staff.

Currently, officers are working to gather more information regarding the shooting. If you have any information, please contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

