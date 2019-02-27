Coroner identifies gunman killed in shootout with Berkeley Co. deputies

MONCKS CORNER, SC (WCSC) - The Berkeley County coroner released the identity of the man who was killed Tuesday in Huger hours after opening fire on deputies.
Joseph Hart, 51, died Tuesday evening, according to Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver.
Authorities have scheduled an autopsy for Hart Thursday morning at MUSC.
Deputies said the incident began at approximately 3:21 p.m. when a deputy responded to Waterfowl Lane for a reported traffic disturbance. A resident there told deputies he saw the man later identified as Hart speeding down the road and told him to slow down, but that the driver took out a gun.
The responding deputy spotted a vehicle that matched the description of the driver’s vehicle, stopped the vehicle and spoke to the driver.
Deputies say the driver took cover, pulled out a gun and started firing upon the deputy. Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said the deputy was pinned behind his sheriff’s vehicle for 30 minutes as the suspect shot at him.
The deputy exchanged gunfire with the suspect who kept yelling, “I’m going to finish you off,” Lewis said.
Deputies released photos of a bullet-ridden deputy vehicle after the incident that showed what appeared to be more than a dozen bullet holes.
Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to help get the deputy away from the scene while the gunman kept moving and continuously fired at officers, Lewis said.
Lewis said at one point, Hart claimed he intended to surrender, but when deputies got close and made contact, he opened fire again. Deputies returned fire, killing him, Lewis said.
Lewis said Hart did not live in the neighborhood and was staying at a friend’s house when the incident occurred. Residents in the neighborhood had some encounters with the suspect in the last couple of weeks involving a firearm, he said.
None of the law enforcement officers who responded were injured, deputies said.
