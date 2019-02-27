CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Thief in red wig raises concerns in Chapin vehicle break-ins

CHAPIN, SC (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says it’s investigating reports of vehicle break-ins in the Chapin area, but it’s surveillance pictures that may be connected to the recent crimes that are raising some eyebrows.
At least two break-ins have been reported at Snapdragon Court and Chapin Road. A Facebook post that was shared by the Chapin Veterinary Clinic refers to the thieves involved as a “network of criminals who wear red wigs.”
The clinic says several cars in their parking lot were targeted for theft and vandalism. In the surveillance pictures posted Friday, someone can be seen standing near cars in the parking lot wearing what appears to be some sort of red wig
The pictures were also shared on the Chapin Police Department’s Facebook page. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has only confirmed that deputies responded to two vehicle break-ins at Snapdragon Court on Monday, where the Vet Clinic is located.
Deputies have not confirmed anything about there being a network of red wig criminals, but they do say items were removed from vehicles after forced entry.
One of the pictures posted to Facebook on Friday shows this blue Silverado pick-up truck with a broken window.
