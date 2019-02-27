Camden man pleads guilty to selling drugs laced with fentanyl

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A 42-year-old man has pleaded guilty in federal court on Tuesday after being charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin, cocaine, and crack cocaine.
According to officials, Jeffrey Jermaine Joe was captured on video selling pill laced with fentanyl. The Camden man has also been charged with possession of a firearm.
Joe was previously convicted for distribution of crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, trafficking crack cocaine, distribution of crack cocaine, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
Joe will be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Joseph Anderson after receiving and reviewing a pre-sentencing report made by the U.S. Probation Office.
