Talk of the Town: A princess, an evil queen, and a mirror that doesn’t lie

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A princess - the fairest in the land. And an evil queen. This could be any fairytale until you know there is a magic mirror - then you know it's Snow White.
Radenko Pavlovich is the director of the Columbia Classical Ballet company. And Rie Matsuura is a principal dancer. The company will present Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs this Friday as Pavlovich brings a childhood favorite to life in a way that takes the audience back in time when we believed in fairytales.
Rie Matsuura is from Japan and has been in the United States with other dance companies for several years. Now she dances with the Columbia Classical Ballet company.
Snow White is described by her stepmother's magic mirror as having "hair as black as ebony, lips as red as the rose, skin as white as snow."
The Columbia Classical Ballet presents Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs this Friday at the Koger Center for the Arts. Call 803-251-2222 to purchase tickets. Or buy online at https://artofballet.ticket.qtego.net/tickets. Prices range from $5.00 to $35.00.
