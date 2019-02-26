S.C. father/son duo ‘develop expertise’ for black-owned businesses

A. "Our community may be on the second generation of coming and actually having access to wealth and capital as opposed to other cultures and communities may have had generations of it which gives them a head start to walk into wealth. It's important for African Americans and the black community to be entrepreneurs, start those businesses but don't let it die out with the person that started it, have your children come into it. One of the blessing of our company is that I came into at a young age. One of the things we have to pay more attention to in the African American community is entrepreneurship and not just one generation of it. Building on top of the foundation that the generation before us built is extremely important." - Hamilton