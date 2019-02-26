S.C. father/son duo ‘develop expertise’ for black-owned businesses

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - This month WIS is highlighting black-owned businesses in the Midlands as we celebrate Black History Month.
Grant Business Advisors has been around for 17 years. Founder and CEO Tony Grant is a former banking executive. He now works with his son, Hamilton, who serves as GBA’s President.
Both are South Carolina natives and South Carolina State University graduates. The younger Grant also holds and Masters of Business Administration degree from Alabama A&M University. The senior Grant also has advanced education from the University of Virginia.
Grant Business Advisors, based in Columbia, helps their clients secure financing for various projects and eliminate debt. To date the company has secured more than $1.2B in business, according to Tony Grant. GBA clients range from churches to universities to other for-profit and non-profit organizations.
The father-son duo encourages entrepreneurship and education and also hopes to inspire others to work toward creating generational wealth, particularly in the black community.
Q. What are some specific projects and clients you've worked with?
A. "We've worked with churches not only across the country but across the world. The global AME church has always been a great client of ours. We've helped churches from across the country with new construction projects, refinancing existing loan debt. We've helped universities with some of their projects. We've helped apartment complexes with arranging the financing for the purchasing or the selling of it. We've had a pretty diverse portfolio." - Hamilton
Q. How do we increase wealth among the black community?
A. "One of the things that we try to do is to help them understand the need to create it, the need to preserve it, as we identify those needs we try to provide some education." - Tony
A. "Our community may be on the second generation of coming and actually having access to wealth and capital as opposed to other cultures and communities may have had generations of it which gives them a head start to walk into wealth. It's important for African Americans and the black community to be entrepreneurs, start those businesses but don't let it die out with the person that started it, have your children come into it. One of the blessing of our company is that I came into at a young age. One of the things we have to pay more attention to in the African American community is entrepreneurship and not just one generation of it. Building on top of the foundation that the generation before us built is extremely important." - Hamilton
Q. What do you hope your community will get from seeing you?
A. "We want them to understand obtaining wealth and also capital is not something to be afraid of. Use wealth wisely. The Bible says the borrower shall not become a slave to the lender. Proverbs 22:7 and so our objective is to help them understand is you have to go into debt, understand the debt, but also understand how to get out of debt and manage that debt wisely." - Tony
A. "One of the scriptures that we use in all of our packages comes out of the book of Hosea which says, "My people are destroyed for a lack of knowledge," so when you know better, you do better. When it comes to every aspect of the community, especially economically, if you know how to treat money, how to save, how to invest, know how credit works - that sets up a better trajectory for not only your life but your children's lives and your children's, children's lives. That adds to the generational wealth factor as well especially in the African American community." - Hamilton
Q. What do people get from your company that they won't get anywhere else?
A. "Expertise. One of the amazing things about dad's career is he's been able to sit at the highest seats and sit at the tables with bank CEO's and presidents and sit on current bank board’s so he understands what banking and financing is all about. Having someone like me come up under him and learn all of that it adds a wealth of knowledge and expertise. As we enter into the second generation of this company the expertise mixed with the new millennial mindset when it comes to finance and when it comes to business. I think that's what people get from us." - Hamilton
Grant Business Advisors can be reached at 803-518-4089 or atg@grantbsi.org or hrg@grantbsi.org.
