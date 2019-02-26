Rescue crews carry Lowcountry hiker with broken leg half-mile to ambulance

COLLETON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -Rescue crews in Colleton County rescued a woman with a broken leg last weekend who was a half-mile into the woods.
A woman was on a nature walk and broke her leg approximately a half-mile into a wooded area in the 5100 block of Sniders Highway last Saturday, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue Chief Barry McRoy.
Family members of the woman called 911 just before 1 p.m. and escorted rescue crews to the woman. Firefighters and paramedics then decided that the woman would have to be carried out of the woods.
Three additional units responded to the location and equipment was carried into the woods to assist crews already there.
One crew had to use a chainsaw to widen a path out of the woods while others used machetes, McRoy said.
The patient was given an IV and pain medication before her leg was splinted and she was placed in a basket to be carried out of the woods. The woman was then taken to Trident Medical Center in North Charleston.
