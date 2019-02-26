RCSD arrests 15-year-old on attempted murder charges in A.C. Flora High School stabbing

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A 15-year-old girl has been arrested on attempted murder charges after a stabbing incident on Feb. 25 at A.C. Flora High School.
The 15-year-old is being held in the juvenile wing of Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, according to Richland County Sheriff’s Department officials.
The 15-year-old was arrested after she stabbed a 17-year-old during a fight at A.C. Flora High School. The two had an ongoing dispute, officials said.
The 17-year-old was rushed by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where she remains in serious condition.
