RCSD arrests 15-year-old on attempted murder charges in A.C. Flora High School stabbing
By Emily Smith | February 26, 2019 at 9:34 AM EST - Updated February 26 at 9:39 AM

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A 15-year-old girl has been arrested on attempted murder charges after a stabbing incident on Feb. 25 at A.C. Flora High School.

The 15-year-old is being held in the juvenile wing of Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, according to Richland County Sheriff’s Department officials.

The 15-year-old was arrested after she stabbed a 17-year-old during a fight at A.C. Flora High School. The two had an ongoing dispute, officials said.

The 17-year-old was rushed by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where she remains in serious condition.

