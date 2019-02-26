Hemp is the newest cash crop and job market in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Hemp might look like something a little suspicious, but despite it’s outward appearance, it might just reinvigorate the farming economy of South Carolina.
City Roots Farm in Rosewood has partnered with Brackish Solutions to form Cannetics, a group that will lead the industry in hemp production, post-harvest production including CBD extraction, and eventually fiber processing.
“The average age of the farmer here in SC is 60 years old," said Cannetics founding partner Jason Eargle. “We thought hemp would be a good idea to help, not only with job creation, but also getting young people back to the farm. South Carolina is very poised to take advantage of this crop.”
CBD will be the first major industry this particular crop of hemp is targeted for. These hemp plants in particular have been bred without THC, the psychoactive part of the plant that is commonly used in marijuana. “CBD – is proven to be very successful in treating a variety of ailments from anxiety and anti-inflammatory,” Eargle noted. “So you’re able to get some healing qualities without the psychoactive qualities as well.”
The local-grown hemp will provide not only many uses for textiles, fibers and CBD-production, but will provide jobs for many here in the area. City Roots co-owner Eric McClam said in an interview, “I think people should be excited about hemp because it is an economic booster to our economy and will provide jobs. We should employ hundreds, if not thousands, of South Carolinians in the next couple of years.”
The future of hemp is bright Eargle says, it just needs a little time - and a lot of farming space. “South Carolina’s biggest industry is agriculture. So finding ways that we can increase that industry...and increase the revenue potential for our family farms is what’s needed in the state.”
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.