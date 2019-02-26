HBCUs in the Midlands take part in ‘Retool Your School’ program

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Three Historically Black Colleges and Universities in the Midlands are among 69 schools across the nation competing for grants to update their facilities on campus.
Benedict College, South Carolina State University, and Claflin University are all vying for votes in the “Retool Your School” grant program for Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
The schools are separated into three clusters. From there, Votes are taken at the Retool Your School website. Votes are also counted when the school’s designated hashtag is used.
Each of the three schools are in the same cluster this year.
Two of these schools are no strangers to winning grants from the social media competition sponsored by Home Depot. Last year, Claflin won a $30,000 grant.
In 2016, South Carolina State won a $50,000 grant.
They also won a $25,000 grant in 2015.
The program has been in existence since 2009. In 10 years, Retool Your School has awarded $500,000 in grants to HBCUs across the country.
To vote, visit this website.
