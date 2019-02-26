First Alert Forecast: Sun Gives Way To Clouds And Yes, More Rain

Rain Chance Going Up This Week
Enjoy one more dry and rather calm day before changes head our way starting tomorrow. High pressure will give us Fair weather today however, the High will move to our East, allowing for Low pressure to our South to bring increasing clouds and showers for Wednesday.
A series of cold fronts and disturbances will move in and out over the next several days giving us a chance of showers Wednesday – Saturday. Temperatures will remain mild. A few thunderstorms could pop by Thursday however, not looking for widespread heavy rain with these systems. Some heavy downpours are possible in a few areas.
A strong cold front arrives late Sunday/Monday time frame. This will bring another chance of rain and much cooler temperatures into dearly next week.
Weather Highlights:
- Increasing clouds later today…continued dry
- Rain chance will increase by Wednesday
- Wet pattern returns Thursday - Saturday
Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny with increasing clouds. High Near 70
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows upper 40s
Wednesday: Cloudy with scattered showers through early afternoon. Some late day sun. Highs upper 60s
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.