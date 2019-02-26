First Alert Forecast: Get your umbrella ready! We’re tracking more rain…

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Make sure you have your umbrella handy! We’re tracking several chances of rain in your First Alert Forecast.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· We’re tracking another stretch of soggy weather for the Midlands.
· For Wednesday, we’ll see a few scattered showers, but we’re not expecting rain all day. Rain chances are around 30%.
· Scattered showers are also in your forecast for Thursday (50%). Highs in the 60s.
· We’re tracking even more showers Friday through Monday.
· Highs will cool into the 50s for Sunday and Monday and down into the upper 40s for Tuesday.
First Alert Weather Story:
Several weather systems will affect the Midlands over the next several days, giving way to some soggy conditions, but no day looks like a washout, at least for now.
For tonight, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. A few showers will move in very late into early Wednesday morning. Low temperatures will be in the upper 40s.
On Wednesday, prepare for a few widely scattered showers. We’re not expecting rain all day though. Rain chances are around 30%. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. The clouds might thin out at times to give way to some filtered sunshine by afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.
Rain chances will be slightly higher on Thursday. In fact, rain chances are around 50%. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 60s.
Showers are also possible Friday into your weekend. Make sure you pay attention to the forecast each day so you can plan your weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s Friday, the upper 60s by Saturday. Highs will fall even lower by Sunday, reaching the upper 50s. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s to near 50 Monday and Tuesday.
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (20-30%). Low temperatures in the upper 40s. Winds: SE 5 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers (30%). Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds: E/SE 5 mph.
Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (50%). Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: Light and Variable.
Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Shower (40%). Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
