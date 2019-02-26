First Alert Forecast: Enjoy the sun while it lasts! More rain is on the way this week

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - All good things must come to an end. We’re tracking more showers in your First Alert Forecast.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Bundle up Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s.
· We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s to near 70.
· Get your umbrella ready! We’re tracking another stretch of soggy weather.
· For Wednesday, we’ll see scattered showers, but we’re not expecting rain all day. Rain chances are around 40%.
· Scattered showers are also in your forecast for Thursday (40%). Highs in the 60s.
· More showers are in your forecast Friday through part of your weekend. No day looks like a washout at this time.
· Highs will cool into the 50s for Sunday and Monday.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Monday night, expect stars and clouds. It’s going to be cold, with low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.
Bundle up Tuesday morning. We’ll see temperatures in the 30s. Highs will climb into the upper 60s to near 70 by afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds. In fact, enjoy the sunshine on Tuesday. We’re tracking more showers on the way.
Several weather systems will affect the Midlands over the next several days, giving way to some soggy conditions.
So, on Wednesday, have your umbrella handy, especially early in the day. Scattered showers are in your forecast. Rain chances are at 40%. Highs will be in the mid 60s.
For Thursday, we’ll see more scattered showers around. Rain chances are at 40%. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 60s.
Showers are also possible Friday into part of your weekend. We don’t expect a washout at this time, but we’ll keep an eye on it. Highs will be near 70 Friday, then fall into the upper 60s by Saturday. Highs will fall even lower by Sunday, reaching the mid to upper 50s.
Tonight: Stars & Clouds. Cold. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Winds: SE 5 mph.
Tuesday: Sun & Clouds. Mild. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Winds: S/SE 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (40%). Highs in the mid 60s. Light and Variable Winds:
Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Shower (40%). Highs in the upper 60s.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.