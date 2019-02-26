Finalists selected for Sumter County school Superintendent

SUMTER, SC (WIS) - The search for a new school superintendent in Sumter County is down to three finalists.
50 candidates from 21 states applied for the job, according to the district. The finalists are leaders from Charleston County Schools, Scotland County Schools in North Carolina and Baltimore Public Schools in Maryland.
“We were very impressed with the high quality of the initial candidates we interviewed,” Board Chairman Ralph Canty said. “We are looking for the right person who can lead us forward. We have three strong finalists, and our job now is to narrow these to the one who will be our next leader.”
The three finalists include:
A. Cynthia Ambrose, Deputy Superintendent for Learning Services Charleston County School District, Charleston, SC
B. Ronald K. Hargrave, Ed.D, Superintendent Scotland County Schools, Laurinburg, NC
C. Penelope E. Martin-Knox, Ed.D, Chief Of School Climate And Safety Baltimore County Public Schools, Towson, MD
Resumes and photos of the finalists are posted on the Sumter School District website here.
Over the next week, finalists will visit with the community in a series of meet and greets. Each finalist will spend one day in the district Feb. 28, March 1, and March 4 touring schools and the community and interacting with board members, employees, and the public.
