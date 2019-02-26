Faces Lounge-Kandyland manager says violent crime won’t stop by targeting businesses

The Sheriff’s Department responded saying: “The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is committed to providing a safe environment in all areas and for all citizens in Richland County. It is our responsibility to ensure businesses follow the law. When they allow illegal activity and/or do not have the proper license to operate a business — such as illegally operating a sexually oriented business — they are breaking the law. Walmart and Waffle House aren’t operating illegally. Our focus is not to shut down any business. But if people are dying because a business is violating the law, they need to follow it or close. Sheriff Lott allows night clubs and lounges to pay for deputies to work at their locations, as long as the businesses are properly licensed. RCSD does not allow deputies to work at strip clubs or other sexually explicit establishments, or those that are operating as such illegally.”