Faces Lounge-Kandyland manager says violent crime won’t stop by targeting businesses

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - It seems like county leaders and business owners are in agreement. There’s too much crime near Decker Boulevard now the debate comes down to who’s responsible.
“What do you need more power to shut down businesses for,” asked James Randolph who manages Faces Lounge and Kandyland with his adult children. “We need to stop the crime, not close the businesses.”
Faces Lounge and Kandyland Sports Bar near the International Corridor on Decker Boulevard, two businesses that have been called out by Sheriff Leon Lott. Lott has been outspoken about his efforts to gain the ability to shut down businesses where crime is running rampant.
Randolph says he’s hired licensed armed security at the businesses he runs AND has reached out to hire off duty deputies to make them even more secure. He tells me that the request was turned down.
“We asked the sheriff to aid and assist the business to try to help us stop the problems that’s happening at the locations in which he’s deemed to be problematic,” Randolph said. “They have declined to aid and assist businesses. Why are you not saying lets close down waffle house or Walmart that has more crime than the clubs.”
The Sheriff’s Department responded saying: “The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is committed to providing a safe environment in all areas and for all citizens in Richland County. It is our responsibility to ensure businesses follow the law. When they allow illegal activity and/or do not have the proper license to operate a business — such as illegally operating a sexually oriented business — they are breaking the law. Walmart and Waffle House aren’t operating illegally. Our focus is not to shut down any business. But if people are dying because a business is violating the law, they need to follow it or close. Sheriff Lott allows night clubs and lounges to pay for deputies to work at their locations, as long as the businesses are properly licensed. RCSD does not allow deputies to work at strip clubs or other sexually explicit establishments, or those that are operating as such illegally.”
Randolph is adamant that his businesses are operating legally, and that he wants to find a solution. But he says, if the crime isn’t stopped first, even if the clubs get shut down, that violence won’t go away…it’ll just move somewhere else.
“A lot of these people will begin to do house parties,” Randolph said. “Then we’ll have the crime directly in the community because the people are going to want to go somewhere.”
