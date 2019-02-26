Deputies working active shooter situation in Huger; deputy’s vehicle struck multiple times by gunfire

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Authorities say deputies are working an active shooter situation in Huger.
Officials with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office say it was in the area of United Drive, and shots have been fired.
Personnel on the scene said the actual incident happened on Waterfowl Lane.
The sheriff’s office said a deputy’s car was struck multiple times by gunfire and tweeted out pictures of the damage.
Viewer video shows multiple law enforcement units have responded to the scene.
Those agencies include the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, the Mount Pleasant Police Department and SWAT.
